TNM switches off unregistered SIMs

TNM on Monday deactivated all SIM cards which were not registered with the mobile service provider.

Speaking during a media briefing in Blantyre, TNM‘s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Daniel Makata said this is in line with a directive from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

“TNM decision to bar unregistered subscribers was done to follow the law as directed by the regulator MACRA and in the best of Malawi as it enhances security. TNM would like to assure all customers whose numbers were barred on October 1, 2018 that they can register the same numbers at TNM shops and TNM SIM registration agents across the country” he said.

According to Makata, the customers will not lose airtime or mobile money balance that was in their card at the time of deactivation.

“Their airtime and Mpamba balances will remain intact. All services and balances will be restored to their numbers once they have been registered,” he said.

During the press briefing, TNM announced that it has registered 75 percent of its SIM cards in the on-going SIM card registration exercise.

Makata said the operator is on course to achieve 100 percent compliance in on-going regulatory exercise.

“TNM is happy that it has managed to register 75 percent since the SIM card registration rolled out following the directive from the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as provided for in the Communication Act No 34 of 2016. Section 92 which requires that all subscribers of voice telephony services to register their SIM cards with their respective service providers, “said Makata.

For one to get SIM card registered they need to present National Identity, Drivers licence, passport, refugee identity card or 2014 voters’ registration.