Farmers urged to embrace modern practices

Smallholder farmers in Karonga have been urged to embrace modern agricultural practices to increase their yield and boost food production amid unpredictable rainfall patterns due to effects of climate change.

Karonga Agriculture Development Division (ADD) chief agriculture extension officer, Francis Chilenga, made the call over the weekend during an agriculture fair that the Karonga ADD organised.

According to Chilenga, in the face of high costs of imports and erratic rainfall patterns it is time that farmers should start embracing good agricultural practices to offset effects of the changing environment.

He noted that low use of new farming technologies and reliance on rainfed agriculture are some of the challenges contributing to low agriculture production hence conservation agriculture is one of the ways to counter effects of climate change.

“Adopting new technologies and modern methods is the only way to increase food production thereby ensuring food security for the increasing population,” he said.

Among others, the fair was organized to give a platform to farmers to showcase their products and services while also linking them with potential buyers and agro-dealers.

Karonga district council chair, Harry Mwanyembe, hailed the agriculture fair saying the event is a vital platform where farmers can share best farming practices to maximize clop production.

“We are aware of challenges that farmers are facing in the district hence I urge them to add value to their crops for them to find better prices in the market,” Mwanyembe said.

The agriculture fair was the 3rd of its kind to be held in Karonga and was under the theme access to finances, value addition, and markets key to agriculture based industrialization.