Teenage girl dies in a road accident

Few days after a primary school girl died in road accident in Rumphi boma last week, another school teenager aged 15, who was a learner at Mpamba Secondary has died and two others sustained injuries after being hit by a motor vehicle at Mpamba Trading in Nkhata-Bay on Monday.

The driver, Upendo Chembe 35, was on October 1, 2018 driving a Toyota Passo motor vehicle, registration number LA 8409 from Nkhata-Bay to Mzuzu along M5 road with one passenger on board.

As he was approaching Mpamba near Timbiri local court, the driver suddenly saw a young boy dashing into the road following two girls who were walking to the right hand side of the road.

In an effort to avoid hitting the boy the driver swerved the vehicle to the other side, a development that ended in vain. He unfortunately hit the boy.

The driver lost control of the motor vehicle; it therefore proceeded to the two girls who were hit too.

Following the impact, Lydia Mzumala and the young boy Love Chipeta sustained head injuries while Olivia Phiri sustained multiple body injuries.

The driver and the passenger escaped unhurt while the motor vehicle had its front part extensively damaged.

The victims were taken to Nkhata- Bay District Hospital where upon arrival, one of the victims Lydia Mzumala was pronounced dead.

The other victims have been admitted at the same hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The driver is currently in police custody as the police are still working on the matter.

Mzumala hailed from Fwiyamuzi village in the area of TA Timbiri in the district.

Meanwhile police are strongly advising all road users to avoid violating traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents.