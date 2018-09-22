Mzuni hope to maintain rich form

After winning three straight games, Mzuni FC hope to continue their rich form when they play two league games this weekend.

The green intellectuals on Saturday will face Lilongwe soldiers Kamuzu Barracks while on Sunday they will play TN Stars.

Speaking before departure to storm central region, Assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge said his side is going to hunt for points.

“We are going to the central region to play two games but we fear no one. We know how important winning games is and we are going out with one aim which is to collect points,” said Kadenge.

Commenting in a separate interview, coach for TN Stars Meke Mwase said his side is ready to give Kasungu three points.

“We play football on the ground not with words. We are ready to give what is necessary to all TN Stars supporters,” he said.

Mzuni have 24 points from 22 games and are on position 13 while TN with 25 points are on position 12 in the Tnm Super League log table.

In another league game this weekend, Karonga United will play Moyale Barracks on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Speaking on Friday, Moyale coach Charles Kamanga said they want to revenge the loss they suffered at the hands of Karonga in the first round.

While Christopher Nyambose of Karonga United said they will collect six points this season over Moyale.

“We are the Crocodile of Karonga and you can’t compare Crocodile with Lion, so we are going to continue from where we stopped in the first round,” said Nyambose.

After playing 22 games, the Kaning’ina Boys have 27 points and are on position 9 while Karonga are on position 10 with 26 points.