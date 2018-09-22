Chilima snubs ‘operation chosa mbava’ demos

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima did not join the operation chotsa mbava demonstrations organised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to show their anger over government’s failure to resolve several issues.

Chilima who is leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) did not show up during the march despite earlier endorsing the protests.

Two weeks ago at a rally in Zomba, Chilima commended CSOs for organising the protests. He then encouraged the CSOs to hold the protests and promised to support them.

But the vice president was not among the people who took to the streets on Friday to demand an end to corruption, drug shortages, blackouts and other issues.

However, Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera joined the protesters and asked Malawians to reject leadership which is full of corruption and theft.

Chilima who is still part of Mutharika’s administration left the ruling DPP to form the UTM and is expected to contest in presidential elections in 2019.