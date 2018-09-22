Bullets, Lions tussle for semi-final spot

Carlsberg Cup semi-final spot is at stake as Nyasa Big Bullets take on Red Lions today at Kamuzu Stadium.

Head coach for Bullets Rodgers Yasin said his in-form side is not afraid of any team.

“There is nothing to worry since Bullets is now in form to beat every team that comes our way. We started with their fellow soldiers in league game, this time it’s Red Lions in Carlsberg Cup,” said Yasin.

On his part, Lions coach Sterio Gondwe questioned the decision to put the match at Kamuzu Stadium when the Zomba based soldiers are the home team.

“We use Mangochi Stadium as our home ground, not Kamuzu Stadium we are wondering why shifting the game to Kamuzu Stadium,” said Gondwe. “All in all we are soldiers and we are going to play as planned.”

On Sunday, Tigers will play Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the same Kamuzu Stadium in the cup.

Technical Director for Tigers Robin Alufandika in an interview with Malawi24 said Wanderers is a small team full of former Tigers players.

However, Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira noted that they have already beaten Tigers and lost to them this season hence it is difficult to predict Sunday’s match.

“Let’s wait until 90 minutes and the best team will carry the day,” he said.

Here is the full fixture of Carlsberg Cup quarterfinals:

SATURDAY

Red Lions vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium

Hangover United vs Blue Eagles at Balaka Stadium

SUNDAY

Mafco FC vs Masters Security at Civo Stadium

Tigers F.C vs Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium