Falling tree kills man

A 24-year-old chainsaw operator working for Total Land Care died in Mzimba on Tuesday when a tree he was cutting fell on him.

The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Chirwa of Sajeni village, T/A Mzikibola in Mzimba.

According to public relations officer of Mzimba Police Station Sergeant Peter Botha, Chirwa was cutting down a tree but it unfortunately fell on him and he died on the spot.

Another worker Benjani Chirwa aged 29 sustained a cut on a forehead and an arm fracture during the incident. Benjani has since been admitted to Mzimba district hospital.

Police visited the scene and postmortem conducted at Luwawa Health Centre revealed that Chirwa’s death was due to severe head injuries.

Luwawa Forest Reserve in Mzimba district is owned by Total Land Care.