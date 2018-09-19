Flames playing like Barcelona under RVG – Nyamilandu

…says coach must be given more time

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda, says the Flames are playing like Barcelona under Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Nyamilandu has backed under fire coach Van Geneugden saying the Belgian has improved the Malawi National Football Team.

Football fans in the country have been calling for resignation of RVG and Nyamilandu following recent poor showing of the national team.

The Flames recently played over 180 minutes without scoring as they lost 0-3 away to Morocco in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and 0-1 to Kenya last week.

However, speaking at a much awaited press briefing at Mpira Village in Blantyre, Nyamilandu said in the 17 months in which RVG has been in charge of the Flames the team has been playing well.

“You can even agree with me that Flames are now playing nicely than it has been in the past. We are now playing like Barcelona just because of this Belgian coach so let’s give him a chance,” added Walter.

The FAM president further said even if RVG was fired today and a new coach hired, Malawians should not expect results immediately arguing that it will mean more time is needed for results.

He added that it would also be unfair to fire the coach ahead of an AFCON qualifier against Morocco which is in three weeks’ time.

“FAM is equally concerned about poor performance of the senior Malawi national team more especially the 3-0 loss to Morocco in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers. Our design is to qualify and all is not lost, chances of qualifying are still there.

“It is unfair to call for RVG’s resignation as he is still on track to the AFCON qualifications. We must accord him a fair chance. Letting him go now will disturb our preparations and the whole purpose will be complicated. He must conclude the work which he started,” said Nyamilandu.

During the press briefing, Nyamilandu also said he will not resign as FAM president.