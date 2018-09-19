A watchman working for Admarc in Dedza and a university student have won K1 million each in the Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

During the fourth draw which Airtel Malawi conducted on Tuesday at its headquarters in Lilongwe, the watchman Alisen Mkhwimba and the student Nelson Mphande emerged as lucky K1 million winners.

Speaking during the draw, Nkhwimba thanked Airtel for bringing the promotion saying it is changing a lot of people’s lives.

“To tell you the truth I only purchased SMS bundles which I have been using recently and I didn’t imagine that I can get this prize,” he said.

The other winner Mphande who studies at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) failed to believe he was among the lucky winners due to the increase of fake news about promotions.

In her remarks, Airtel Malawi Corporate Communications and CSR Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa said they want to meet unique 28 winners at the end of the promotion.

Chirwa added that seeing 8 lucky customers winning K1 million each is encouraging as Airtel wants to change lives of Malawians across the country.

“We are encouraging our customers to continue buying this bundles to stand a chance of winning this prizes because as we have seen 8 customers who have won were using SMS and WhatsApp bundles and there is more chances for 20 people to win this K1 million,” she explained.

During the draw, 70 winners went away with K10,000 cash prizes while 70 others went away with 4GB MIFI routers.

Bandulo Bandulo promotion started on 28 August and will end on 5 December when a lucky winner will get a prize of 10 million as a grand prize.