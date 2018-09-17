Six bullets: League leaders in destructive mood as they wallop KB

…draws for Civil, Red Lions…

TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets made a statement of intent to fellow title contenders with a 6-nil victory over 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks to restore their six point lead at the top of the standings.

It was a rather one sided affair, with the hosts scoring three goals in each half to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games this season.

Even without Patrick Phiri and Fischer Kondowe, the log leaders proved once more that they can still be a destructive force as they ran circles around a helpless KB in probably one of their best performances this season.

Bullets continued from where they left off in midweek when they walloped Changalume Barracks with the same goal margin in a cup game, bursting out the blocks to take the lead in the eighth minute.

Having picked up the ball from Diouf Simaone, Chiukepo Msowoya rounded off the visitor’s goal keeper before slotting into an empty net, 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-nil.

A million dollar cross from MacPhallen Ngwira went straight to Bright Munthali who headed past the shot-stopper to send the stadium into a frenzy, 2-0.

Within a minute after scoring the second goal, Bullets made life unbearable for the Soldiers with another goal, this time around from Nelson Kangunje who made a fantastic finish from Mike Mkwate’s dead ball inside KB’s goal area.

In the second half, the visitors registered their first shot at goal when Francis Kamdzeka’s long range effort was well saved by Rabson Chiyenda in goals for the hosts.

Dave Banda completely lost the midfield battle to Kangunje, Henry Kabichi and Mkwate and the injury of Blessings Kawanga made things worse for the visitors who lacked power in the middle of the park.

Bullets were all over the Soldiers, with Msowoya unlucky to see his header fly over the bar.

However, the hosts made it 4-nil in a brilliant fashion.

A cross from Ngwira was connected well into the net by Munthali who rose above KB’s defence to put the ball into the net.

The visitors then introduced Joel Chipofya as they tried to get something out of the game but Bullets’ defence was too stubborn to allow them to score not even a consolation goal.

At the other end, Kabichi almost scored from 30 yards out when his curling freekick missed the goal mouth with an inch.

Bullets were in cruise mode and they scored their fifth goal to completely dismantle the Soldiers who had no answers on the afternoon.

Mussa Manyenje, Dalitso Sailesi and Ernest Petro came in for Kangunje, Righteous Banda and Munthali.

The demolition could have been completed with less than eight minutes to play when Msowoya was wrongly caught offside by referee Mayamiko Kanjere.

However, Manyenje made it six when KB’s defender forced his own goalkeeper to make a save, allowing the former Epac FC forward to tap in from a close range.

Kangunje was named man of the match.

The result sees Bullets restoring their six point lead over Silver Strikers while KB are eighth on the log table with 28 points from 22 games.

In other matches, Civil Sporting Club came from behind twice to draw 2-all with MAFCO FC while TN Stars and Red Lions shared a point apiece following a 1-a draw at Kasungu Stadium.