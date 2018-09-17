Jesus taught us to remove incompetent leaders – Chilima

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has said removing political leaders who are failing to discharge their duties is what Jesus Christ taught his followers.

Chilima made the remarks during a fundraising event for a bus at CCAP Nkhoma Synod in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The vice president who is also the leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) gave the example of a time in the bible when Jesus chased away people who were doing business in the church.

“Jesus chased away people who were selling goods in the church meaning that it was a wrong. This is to mean that removing political leaders who are not convincing is a biblical teaching,” Chilima said.

On his approach of using a catapult to remove incompetent political leaders, Chilima said the tool is also used in the bible.

He then urged congregants to start respecting pastors and the church’s leaders.

Chilima said pastors are the ones who deserve to be respected in the church since political leadership has an expiry time unlike priesthood.

He also advised people to be respecting chiefs more than political leaders.

According to Chilima, chiefs hold the heritage of every society and are worthy to be respected.

Chilima is one of the main challengers to President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera on the presidential post in next year’s Tripartite Elections.