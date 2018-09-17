Toddler found dead in toilet

A two-year-old girl was found dead in a pit latrine at her house in Mangochi five days after she went missing.

The girl identified as Angella Lenard disappeared from her compound when her mother was busy doing house chores.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that her disappearance was reported at Makokola Police Unit on September 7, 2018 and a search to trace her proved futile.

According to Daudi, days later the child was found lifeless in the compound’s pit latrine.

Members of the community informed the Police who rushed to the scene and removed the dead body with the help of well-wishers.

Postmortem conducted at Koche health centre revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, the Police have advised the public to closely attend to their children of tender age at all times as they need frequent parental care, guidance and close supervision.

Angella Lenard hailed from Village Makawa in the area of traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.