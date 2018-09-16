Police arrest 3 for theft

Police in Blantyre have arrested three men suspected to have been stealing gadgets at Chileka Township in the commercial city.

The three, Jaison Chigeru aged 28, Lemson Mseula aged 45 and Dan Kapila aged 31 were reported to have been stealing home appliances from residents of Chileka.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka Police Spokesperson Grace Mwale said the three men were on the police radar for a while.

Mwale added that the men were found with property that was reported to have been stolen from people of Chileka.

The three suspects are yet to appear before court to answer charges of theft.

Chigeru comes from Chiwalo village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni in Blantyre while Mseula is from Chonde village, TA Mthiramanja in Mulanje district.

Kapila hails from village, TA Msamala in Balaka district.