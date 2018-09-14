Civil’s Raphael Phiri out for three months

Civil Sporting Club forward Raphael Phiri is set to be out of action for three months following a leg injury he sustained during his side’s 1-nil victory over TN Stars last week.

Just two minutes into the match, Phiri was stretchered off after he was brought down by a TN Stars defender.

And on Thursday, Civil Sporting’s Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa told the local media that the 22 year old forward is likely to return to action in November.

“He is in POP now following the injury he sustained last week. We will miss his services but that’s how football game is.

“Everyone at the club wishes Raphael a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as possible,” said Chirwa.

The former Flames Under 20 Captain had a goal tally of 10 this season and was in contention for the golden boot award but the latest injury has cast his chances of finishing as the top goal scorer in doubt.

Phiri was one of the hottest players on the local transfer market as he attracted the interest of Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets but Civil Sporting Club stood firm to reject offers from the two giants.