Chakwera claims landslide win in primary poll

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has bagged home an eye catching win in the party’s primary election for Member of Parliament race in Lilongwe North West constituency.

He saw off opponent Bryson Majoni in a poll on Thursday.

The opposition party leader amassed 1187 against Majoni’s meagre 55 votes.

The poll is one of the rare ones that has ended without disputes in the MCP.

In some polls, as Malawi24 reported, there was violence and protests as candidates disagreed over who was eligible to vote.

While the win is undoubtedly a boost to Chakwera’s morale, he well reckons he has a tall order to presidency next year.

He faces main opponent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika, former ruling People’s Party (PP) whose leader Joyce Banda says is regrouping, blossoming United Transformation Movement (UTM) among other parties next year.

For the presidential poll alone, 11 candidates were on the ballot paper last time out. Next year it is expected that there will be more parties with newly formed parties coming up.

However, possible and rumoured coalitions in the poll would see a different situation altogether.

Malawi votes next year in a second time running tripartite election.