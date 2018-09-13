Man kills brother

Police in Kasungu have arrested 23-year-old man for killing his brother.

Kasungu Police Public Relations officer Harry Namwaza said the incident occurred during the night of September 8 at around 3pm at Katandika village in the district.

Namwaza identified the suspect as Elifa Mzimbe who killed Innocent Muyayi aged 27.

He explained that Muyayi and Mzimbe picked up a quarrel over unspecified reasons which police are enquiring into.

Eventually, the quarrel resulted in a fight that led to the death of the 27 year old man, Muyayi.

“In the course of the fight, the suspect held the deceaseds head and banged it against a hard surface several times which left him unconscious. He was therefore rushed to Mpasadzi Health Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Namwaza.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital showed that Muyayi died due to head injuries.

Meanwhile, Elifa Mzembe has been charged with murder and will appear before the court of law when police are done with inquiries.

He comes from Katandika village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu where the deceased also hailed from.