Flames back

The team arrived at Kamuzu International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday following back to back defeats to Morocco and Kenya.

The Flames were whipped 3-nil by Atlas Lions in the 2019 AFCON qualifier in Casablanca before losing 1-0 to Kenya in an international friendly.

Upon arrival at the airport, head coach Ronny Van Geneugden refused to step down saying he is rebuilding the team hence asking for more time from Malawians.

According to the Belgian tactician who has less than five months in his contract, he was impressed with his charges’ display in Morocco despite the humiliation.

Earlier this week, some concerned Malawians planned to march against RVG but the demonstrations were postponed to Tuesday next week.

Under RVG, the Flames have only registered two wins, nine draws and five defeats.

The Belgian succeeded Ernest Mtawali who was fired by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) just a year after taking over from Young Chimodzi.