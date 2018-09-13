Silver Strikers knocked out of Carlsberg Cup

Their target was to win an unprecedented quadruple this season but the dream was ended by Blue Eagles who dumped them out of the Airtel Top 8 Cup in June.

Now, months later, Silver Strikers have exited another cup competition, this time, at the hands of struggling MAFCO FC to reduce their chances of winning at least something in the ongoing season.

Kingsley Nkhonjera’s second half strike was enough to inspire MAFCO FC to a hard-fought 1-nil victory over the Central Bankers to march on to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Carlsberg Cup competition.

Without Brighton Munthali in goals, the Area 47 based side conceded what has been described by General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as a silly goal.

Both teams had a fair chance of possession but it was Silver Strikers who had better goal scoring chances, with Mphatso Phillimon and Khuda Muyaba coming closer to scoring only to be denied by Amadu Alli in goals for the Salima based soldiers.

The first half ended goalless but the action packed match produced a goal just after the hour mark when Blessings Kameza misjudged a cross from the left flank of the field to allow Nkhonjera to score with his head when Silver’s defence failed to cover their goal area, 1-0.

Young Chimodzi responded by throwing in Green Harawa, Ronald Pangani and Duncan Nyoni for Phillimon, Thuso Paipi and Timothy Chitedze.

The Bankers came close, from Nyoni’s 79th cross which Harawa flicked across the six-yard area, but Pangani failed to connect with the ball at his feet.

When Silver Strikers next threatened, after Khuda Muyaba headed down Pangani’s cross, Harawa’s shot rose over by some distance when he looked certain to score.

At the other end, Martin Masoatheka and Bernard Harawa combined well to release Maurice Chiumia who fired straight at Kameza.

The Bankers tried to force something out of the match but the Soldiers stood firm to send them out of the competition.