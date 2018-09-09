Muslim cleric apologises over anti-Chilima remarks

A Muslims cleric has apologised over his remarks that Malawi Muslims should not vote for a catholic in the 2019 polls.

The cleric Shaibu Ajassi who is the Chairman of Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) was apparently referring to Vice President Saulos Chilima, a devout Catholic and one of the frontrunners to win the 2019 polls.

Shaibu made the remarks during a meeting with Muslim leaders on 6th September, 2018 at Mbela village in Balaka district.

Ajassi has since apologised saying he has realised that the remarks were wrong because Malawi is a multi-denominational country.

In his remarks in Balaka last week, Shaibu urged all Muslims in Malawi to take a front role in running the affairs of the country at all levels.

If there is number one enemy amongst the Muslims, not for physical fight, its Catholicism. Im not beating about the bush here. Anybody can quote me. Catholics do not want to see Islam thrive in Malawi, said Shaibu.

Shaibu added that for the first time in the history of Islam in Malawi, his organization will release a statement directing all Muslims in the country on who to vote for in next years general elections.

Islam teaches us that it is important to direct people in the right way. We will tell you who to vote for,” he added.