Chilima to join protests against Mutharika

Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima has endorsed demonstrations organized by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) against President Peter Mutharika’s administration.

Speaking at his United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally at Gymkana in Zomba, Chilima said Malawians have the right to hold peaceful demonstrations.

The vice president said the demonstrations which are against the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are commendable and UTM will join the protests slated for 21st September, 2018.

Chilima then urged Malawians to stop intimidating each other and condemned attacks against human rights activists in the country.

He pointed out that CSOs were forced to cancel the protests on 7th September after DPP planned to hold parallel demonstrations the same day, a march that was later cancelled.

On corruption, the vice president said Malawians are fed up with the vice and theft in the current government and they will show how angry they are by kicking DPP out of power next year.

During the rally, Chilima vowed that UTM will bring reforms in the civil service to ensure people are dedicated just like in the private sector.

“We want to change people’s mindset on having a vision for future generations. UTM wants to change people’s mindset on their leaders, bring speedy economic growth and sustainable development,” Chilima said.