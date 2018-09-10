TNM Super League roundup: Nchalo drop vital points

…Civo revenges on TN Stars

Lower shire giants Nchalo United are gradually losing their place in the TNM Super League after dropping points on Sunday afternoon.

Juma Yatina scored a hat trick for Masters Security which ensured that the relegation favourites should salvage no point in their central region tour which comprised two games.

Nchalo who got their consolation goal through Hassan Mukoko in the 3-1 defeat at Dedza Stadium, also fell yesterday as they lost to the league’s championship contenders, Silver Strikers 1-0.

The result has seen Nchalo who are in a maiden season while in the top flight being fixed on first from the bottom with 12 points.

Masters are seventh with 27 points from 20 matches.

Elsewhere, Fletcher Bandawe’s lone strike was enough for Civil Sporting Club to revenge on TN Stars who booted them out of the Carlsberg Cup two weeks ago but this time around was the battle for maximum points.

Civil now lie fourth on the standings with 30 points while the Kasungu based side now lie just two steps away from danger zone as they are fifth from the bottom with 24 points as the former has played one more match than TN Stars who have played 20 matches so far.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Malawi national team forgotten striker Gastin Simkonda helped Moyale Barracks to bag three points in 1-0 victory over Malawi Police Service side, Blue Eagles.

The soldiers are now ninth on the log table with 26 points from 21 matches played while Eagles are fifth with 29 points and have played one game less than the Mzuzu based military side.

In Mangochi, goals from the spot helped Zomba based soldiers Red Lions and Azam Tigers to settle for a point each as they played one all in a match staged at Mangochi Stadium.

Moses Nankumba scored for the soldiers while Jafali Maunde netted for the Kau Kau boys. Presently, the Lions are on position 11 on the standings with 24 points whereas Tigers are sixth with 27 points.

At the moment, Nyasa Big Bullets are on top with 46 points followed by Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers who are second and third with 40 and 39 points respectively.