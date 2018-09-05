Tigresses to unveil new sponsor

After Tigresses struggled for almost ten years without sponsors following the death of former President Bingu Wa Mutharika, the gods of netball have finally smiled at them as they are now on the verge of landing a new sponsor.

According to sources, talks are at an advanced stage with Lilongwe Dairy Industries to sponsor the team.

With the sponsorship agreement, the team will be called First Choice Milk Tigresses.

Apart from First Choice Milk, the company processes and manufactures other products including the famous Enjoy Juices.

Tigresses who previously dominated trophies in local netball, have in the recent past turned into underdogs to Kukoma Diamonds due to financial challenges.

Last month, the team had a fundraising event aimed at raising funds to support the team in the Rainbow Paints Netball League currently being dominated by their rivals.

For the past three years, Tigresses have failed to win any silverware.