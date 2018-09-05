Gabadinho not bitter with Wits

Flames and Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango insists he is not bitter at being reduced to a peripheral figure at his club.

Mhango nailed down a regular berth at the South African club until this season when he fell down the perking order following the arrival of some new players.

He has played a bit-part role for the Clever Boys in their blistering start to the new campaign, which has seen them top the standings with 12 points from 5 games.

But that has not dampened Mhango’s spirits as he remains upbeat on retaining his spot in the team.

“Am not bitter or disappointed because I know my turn will come and that will be it.

“I had a chat with the coach who explained to me that he wants to try the new guys and I understood his point. Am happy for the new boys because the team is doing well and they have my support. But everyday I give out my best in training hoping for my turn,” said Mhango.

He also reaffirmed that he is in good books with coach Gavin Hunt. However, the former Nyasa Big Bullets star who is heading to Morocco on Wednesday with the national team is fired up to prove his doubters wrong in national colours.

“I know there are those who are questioning my selection because I haven’t been active for Wits, so it’s time to prove them wrong and retain the coach’s faith,” he said

Mhango was Wits’ top scorer in their cinderella season which saw them claim the league title years ago.

Last season he struggled to replicate that form after being plagued by injuries.