Tigers reach Carlsberg Cup quarterfinals

Tigers FC reached the quarterfinals of the Carlsberg Cup after beating Mchengautuwa 2-0 on Tuesday.

Goals from Peter Kasonga and Luke Chima were enough for the Blantyre side to sail through.

Mchengautuwa created several chances in the first half but failed to find the back of the net.

They were punished in the second half. In the 55th minute Kasonga scored a rebound to give Tigers the lead.

Later, Luke Chima beat defenders Alfred Manda and John Kuwali in the box before releasing a thunder shot that deflected off another defender and then landed in the net.

After the game, coach for Tigers Chancy Nsema said Mchengautuwa are a good side and they gave them a good game.

“Mchengautuwa is a good side and they gave us a good run. We are now going back to look into mistakes we did and get prepared for the quarter finals game,” said Nsema.

Technical Director for Mchengautuwa Daniel Kilembe rued silly mistakes which cost his side the match.

“We played well and Tigers were under siege in the first half but in the second half silly mistakes cost us two goals,” said Kilembe.

Another Tnm Super League side Blue Eagles will play Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday in the Carlsberg cup round of 16.