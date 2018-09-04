Lovemore Fazili, Francis Songo fired by Silver Strikers

…Young Chimodzi takes over

Silver Strikers have made changes to their technical panel, bringing in Young Chimodzi and Sibusiso Padambo to replace Lovemore Fazili and Francis Songo who have been fired.

The 8-time Super League champions targeted a quadraple earlier this year but the dream is slowly fading following the team’s inconsistent form in the TNM Super League which has seen them dropping into the third position, 9 points adrift of leaders Nyasa Big Bullets after being held to a goalless draw by MAFCO FC.

The club’s executive committee had an emergency meeting on Monday where a decision was made to fire the duo.

The Area 47 giants performed better in the first round of the league where they finished three points behind Bullets heading into the second round.

However, their poor showing in the second round saw them surrendering their second position to Be Forward Wanderers and have since struggled to regain their top form and their dream of winning this year’s championship is slowly fading away.

Before the new campaign, the bankers splashed more than K15 million on transfers but their performance on the pitch has left their supporters with more questions than answers.