RVG drops in-form Yamikani Chester

…Atusaye Nyondo returns

The only surprise name missing on the 20-man squad list is Yamikani Chester, who has been in top form for Be Forward Wanderers FC this season.

Ronny Van Geneugden has named a final 20-man squad to take on Morocco in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday.

The Flames will depart through the Kamuzu International Airport on Wednesday morning before arriving in Rabat on Thursday.

RVG’s charges began their AFCON campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Comoros Island and a victory over Morocco will see Flames build a solid platform to qualify for Cameroon next year.

Nine out of the ten foreign based players have made it into the final list, with ten local players completing the entourage.

Moyale Barracks’ forward Gastin Simkonda, Civil Sporting Club’s prolific striker Raphael Phiri, Be Forward Wanderers’ defender Peter Cholopi and Robin Ngalande have all been dropped by the Belgian tactician.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Swini Brighton Munthali

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi Stanley Sanudi Limbikani Oscar Mzava John Lanjesi Yamikani Fodya Gomezgani Chirwa Precious Mavuto Sambani

MIDFIELDERS

Jabulani Ali Linje Gerald Keith Phiri Frank Banda John Banda Rafick Namwera Alfred Junior Manyozo

STRIKERS