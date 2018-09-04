Woman chops off co-wife’s nose

Police in Mchinji have arrested 23-year-old Charity Eliya for chopping off the nose of a co-wife.

Information gathered indicates that Charity got married five years ago to Yakobe Thandizani as his second wife but she has been at loggerheads with the first wife Veronica Moneya (25).

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said due to persistent tussling between the two, the husband introduced a program to spend three days and three nights at the house of each wife.

But on August 31 Charity Eliya noticed that her husband who had gone that night to fetch for mice (mbewa) without her knowledge did not honor the arrangement.

“Next morning of September 1, 2018 Charity woke up early in the morning and went to the house of the first wife to confront her as to why Yakobe did not show up when her shift was on but it is reported that their dialogue ended in a tussle,” he said.

Later on, Charity Eliya who hails from Zikiliya Village in the area of traditional authority Gumba in Mchinji went again to the house of his co-wife where fight between Yakobe Thandizani (husband) and her erupted.

When Veronica wanted to split them, Charity immediately grabbed her and quickly bit off her nose, leaving her unconscious.

It is the community that picked the victim to Chimwankango Health Centre where she was further referred to Mchinji District Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Charity was arrested and handed over to Chimwankango Police Unit.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear before Mchinji Magistrates court on Tuesday, September 4 to answer charges of Grevious Harm which is contrary to section 238 of the penal code.