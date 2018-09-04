Terrible: Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Machinga

Liwonde Police in Machinga are keeping in custody 26-year-old Issa John suspected to have raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl.

Machinga police publicist Davie Sulumba said on 31st August, 2018 the victim and her 16 year old sister went to their father’s garden to chase away baboons which were destroying maize.

“Whilst there, the suspect found them and gave them sugarcane which he got from his father’s garden. He then asked them to join him to Likwenu River for fishing and promised to share with them the fish but they both denied.

“The elder sister later left the deceased behind chasing the baboons, but when returning, she did not find her,” Sulumba said.

A search was conducted by the villagers and the girl was nowhere to be found. The search party only found the deceased’s underwear in the garden belonging to the suspect’s father.

After they failed to trace her, they reported the matter to Liwonde Police Post and on 2nd September the girl’s body was found floating in Likwenu River near the garden.

Post-mortem results from Machinga District Hospital revealed that she was raped before being strangulated to death.

Issa John comes from Mpotola village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga and is expected to appear before court soon while the victim was from Pichesi village Traditional Authority Sitola in the same district of Machinga.