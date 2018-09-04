Airtel impressed with Bandulo Bandulo promotion

Airtel Malawi has said it is impressed with how customers are responding to the Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

Airtel Marketing Director Frank Magombo said this on Monday at the company’s headquarters in Lilongwe where the mobile firm conducted its second draw of the promotion.

During the second draw, one of the two winners of the K1 million weekly prize was Monira Osman who is a housewife from Mwanza district.

Seventy other people got away with K10,000 each while 70 more won 4G Mifi routers.

Speaking after the draw, Magombo said there has been an overwhelming response from the company’s customers as people believe that the promotion is real.

“We have seen that more of our customers are taking part in the promotion so that they can stand a chance of winning this prizes, and it is good since our customers are believing that if they fail to win this draw there is still a chance to win in the coming draws,” he said.

Magombo added that they have used different channels to tell customers about the promotion and they will continue conducting more awareness.

Speaking during the draw, K1 Million winner 28 year old Monira Osman said she is happy to win such a prize and pledged to continue using Airtel bundles.

Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion started on 28 August and will end on 5 December.

During the promotion, 28 people will win K1 million each, 1000 people will win K10 ,000 each and one person will win K10 Million at the of the promotion.