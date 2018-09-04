Boxer Kam’mwamba beats Kaira on points

Blantyre based boxer Israel Kam’mwamba over the weekend stormed Mzuzu where he won an 8 round non-title bout against Laston Kaira.

Kam’mwamba dominated from round one to eight as Kaira failed to protect powerful punches raining on him.

In the third round, one such punch landed on the left side of Kaira’s face and he sustained a cut.

Boxing referee from Lilongwe Juliet Milole stopped the fight but Kaira insisted that he will continue. He managed to hold on up to the eighth round.

At the end of the bout, Kam’mwamba was declared winner by all three judges on points, 79-73, 79-72, and 80-75.

In an interview, Kaira said the fight was just part of his preparations for an international bout.

On his part, Kaira said he was not fully fit due to a foot injury and he hoped he will fight Kam’mwamba again.

But in a separate interview, coach for Kaira Gabriel Kondowe refuted Kaira’s claims.

“I don’t know that he is injured and that’s not true that he was injured before the fight, only that today he didn’t fight well,” Kondowe explain.

Israel Kam’mwamba will soon travel to South Africa for another fight while Kaira’s next fight is in Botswana.