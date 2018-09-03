Airtel Malawi in ‘Bandulo’ awareness campaign

The company paraded around Limbe, Bangwe, Chigumula and other surrounding areas in Blantyre for Bandulo Bandulo promotion campaign.

The customer promotion campaign was unveiled last month in Lilongwe by Airtel Malawi Limited where K70 million will be given to lucky winners who will be purchasing the company’s bundle be it data, voice, SMS Combo, International or Roaming bundles.

With two winners already walking away with K1 million each, the mobile service provider decided to venture into a promotion campaign where customers were notified on how the campaign works.

The company’s Sales Marketing Manager from the South Nchane Nkhwazi said they decided to embark on the awareness campaign in order to create more hype on Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

“It’s just an awareness where we want to create more hype on the promotion so that more customers are able to participate and stand a chance of winning lots of cash prizes from the bundles they purchase. We have seen the uptake for people longing for bundles especially Pa Net bundles so we decided to introduce this competition in order to promote our bundles,” he said.

Mchinji’s 18-year old Aisha White and a Blantyre based primary school teacher Rhoda Hara were the first K1 million winners last week.

The promotion was launched on 15th August 2018 and will end on 5th December 2018.

According to Airtel, each bundle purchase will qualify as one entry for Bandulo Bandulo promotion.