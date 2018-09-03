Referees down tools, Chipiku games suspended

The decision follows last week’s attack by Lilongwe Veterans officials on one of the referees who was officiating a mid-week game.

Central Region Referees Committee has suspended its referees from officiating Chipiku Central Region organized games due to persistent violence against the officiating personnel during matches.

In a statement released by the committee on Saturday evening through Chairman Duncan Lengani and General Secretary Innocent Kaundula, the referees said they will only be allowed to return to the field of play if the issues are resolved amicably.

“The Central Region Referee Committee would like to communicate to you its suspension of officiation of all Chipiku League games effective 02 September 2018 due to rapid violence occurring in most of your organised games.

“On Thursday 30/8/18 there was a nasty incident at Mchesi in a game between Lilongwe Veterans and Mtsiliza. Furthermore, today 01/09/18 another deliberate and calculated fight erupted at Msundwe in a game between Msundwe and Wimbe.

“This is attributed to lack of security and knowledge of Laws of the Game by your affiliates, despite some shortfalls by our referees. We are also citing lack of proper stiff rules and regulations governing the league,” the referees body said.

The referees added that they will resume duties after the issues are resolved amicably.

The development has forced the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) to cancel all Sunday games till further notice.

In a statement made available to Malawi24 on Sunday, General Secretary Bernard Harawa says his association is deeply shocked with the escalation of attacks on the officiating personnel.

“I write to inform you that all Sunday games (02/09/2018) have been suspended with immediate effect. This is due to escalation of violence against Referees which has recently been observed at different match venues.

“As an Association we are deeply shocked and condemn this malpractice with strongest terms ever.

“Also be assured that peace will come back to our beautiful game and region, all perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly. Nobody is above the law. Violence has no room in the game.

“Any inconveniences this may cause is sincerely regretted,” reads the statement.