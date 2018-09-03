MEC preach voter registration messages through football

Being a popular and loved sport by most Malawians, Malawi Electoral Commission MEC is using football bonanza to mobilize the masses and civic educate them on the importance of taking part in voter registration exercise currently underway in Neno, Balaka, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and Luchenza municipal.

MEC officials who are in Neno, conducting voter registration campaign meetings, on Saturday winded up the campaign by organizing a football bonanza between two giants Neno United and Lisungwi Young Stars, teams that have large followers in the district.

According to MEC Assistant Civic and Voter Education Officer (ACVEO) for South Emilia Chanza said they are using football as one of the tools to mobilize the masses especially the youth who are also in majority in the country.

She said MEC has a special focus on the youth because they are in majority and that some of them this will be their first elections to participate hence the need to reach them in a special way like using

football which is loved by many youths.

“I want to assure you, youths in Neno it is very important that you should participate in next year elections. You can clearly map out your destiny through a vote, but one to vote must register first,

therefore we are urging all youths across the district to go and register starting tomorrow. It is time to decide where you want to be in the next phase of Neno in 2019,” she told the gathering.

Four goals, two from each half was enough to give Neno United victory to Lisungwi Young Stars who only scored one goal making it 4-1 full score.

Being the champion Neno united received MK50, 000 Cash, a soccer ball and trophy from Malawi Electoral Commission, while their opponents Lisungwi Young Stars received MK 30, 000 cash, a soccer ball.

Goalkeeper for Lisungwi Young Stars received MK5000 after he was selected man of the match.