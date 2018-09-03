Blink of hope: Neno voter registration starts on a positive note

Almost all voter registration centers in Neno district were reported open and operation from 8 am Sunday morning as phase five of voter registration got underway in Neno, Balaka, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and Luchenza municipal.

NICE District Civic and Education Officer for Neno Walasi Kudzala said he is optimistic that Neno will be the first district to reach 100% of the given target in this voter registration.

MEC has projected to register 82, 418 in Neno. A tour by NICE officers led by Walasi Kuzala on Sunday 2nd September at Chikonde, Kaponda, Chiuli, Ligowe and Chikonde 2 registration centers in the district showed the process is too fast to complete (approximately 2 minute) one to get registered.

Kudzala commended MEC for opening centers in time and that all centers visited there was no loophole to find anywhere.

“I am impressed because this is new system but everything is going smoothly, my impression was that being the new system registration process will be taking too long to complete with a number of

loopholes, but the process is very fast,” said Kuzala.

MEC Assistant Civic and Voter Education Officer (ACVEO) for South Emilia Chanza expressed hope that people in the district will turn up in their large number as evidenced in most of the civic education meetings they conducted in the district people attended in large number.

In an interview at the Chikonde registration Centre, MEC district election officer Mr. Sam Nthini said registration process started smoothly this morning.

“By 7am, there were already 3 people who were waiting to be registered. We did not have any challenges. All registration centers are fully equipped and ready for exercise. We are hoping that people will increase as the day progresses” said Nthini.

Phase 5 of voter registration started today, Sunday 02 September 2018 in Neno, Balaka, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and Luchenza municipal and is expected to end on 15th September 2018.