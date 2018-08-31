PP will surprise people in 2019 – JB

Former President Joyce Banda has said the People’s Party (PP) will surprise people during the general elections next year.

Banda made the remarks after being re-elected as PP president at the party’s convention held in Blantyre on Thursday.

During the convention, the ex-Malawi leader got 1123 votes while her challenger Leonard Mphidza managed 23.

Writing later on Facebook, Banda said that the People’s Party has surprised people in the past and it will surprise again in 2019.

Earlier at the convention, Banda suggested that there is a possibility that the PP will enter into an alliance with another party.

She however said she will not insist on being the alliance’s presidential candidate.

“It does not have to be me leading. We will have discussions with strategic partners and decide who would lead for sake of Malawians. Otherwise I have been President before and I believe that I have served the country well,” Banda said.

In her speech at the convention, Banda touted the PP’s achievements when it was in power between 2012 and 2014.

She mentioned pro-poor initiatives such as fertilizer loan scheme, food security, better prices for produce and housing programme.

Banda also said her government managed to end blackouts and restored relations with Malawi’s neighbours.

She said if PP is voted into power in 2019, it will introduce a new development agenda aimed at achieving prosperity for all.