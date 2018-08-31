UTM members told not to wear party regalia at Umhlangano

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has asked its followers not to put on party regalia at the Umhlangano Maseko Ngoni cultural ceremony.

In a press release signed by Publicity Secretary of the Movement Chidanti Malunga, UTM has told all its followers to adhere to instructions from organisers of the event.

Recently, organisers of the cultural event said political parties should bar their followers from wearing party regalia.

Vice President Saulos Chilima will attend the event as Impi of Inkosi Gomani V.

“The President (Chilima) will patronise the event along with other Party dignitaries. Through this note, we ask as many as would make it, to accompany the President to this auspicious traditional occasion,” the movement said.

The Ngoni cultural heritage ceremony will be held in Nkolimbo Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district on Saturday, 1st September 2018.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika will also be in attendance. It will be the first time for Mutharika and UTM leader Chilima to be at the same public event since Chilima dumped Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party to form the movement.