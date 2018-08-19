Chilima promises to turn Mangochi into a city

Vice President Saulos Chilima has revealed plans to turn Mangochi town into a city if he is elected as president next year.

Chilima who is also leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) made the promise during the fourth launch of the UTM this afternoon in Mangochi.

Chilima said the district is the most important tourist destination area in Malawi due to the presence of Lake Malawi but it is underdeveloped.

“We want Mangochi to become a city. When we look at lake cities in other countries, such as Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, they are beautiful cities. They have water transport, they also have fishing and tourism industries. Who said we Mangochi cannot have such industries?” said Chilima.

He added that his vision is to see Mangochi having factories for processing fish which would then be exported to other countries.

“Here in Mangochi there is a beautiful lake. This lake can create jobs for many Malawians. The lake we swim in is our jobs,” said Chilima.

During the rally, Chilima also mentioned plans to boost the agriculture sector and improve access to education.

On education, Chilima dwelled on strategies which his movement will put into place after abolishing the quota system.

He said UTM will encourage universities to promote and implement open distance learning to allow students access university education using technology.

“We can have Chancellor College Mangochi Wing and a person living in Mangochi can be accessing university education through information technology,” said Chilima.

Chilima said this will immediately increase admission into public universities while government is implementing the long term solution of constructing more universities.

The vice president who went to the rally with a slingshot for dealing with corrupt people also reiterated UTM’s plans of ending corruption and nepotism as well as introducing new politics.