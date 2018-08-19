UTM vehicles set on fire in Mangochi

Thugs in Mangochi have set alight two vehicles belonging to the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The violence act occurred on Saturday, hours before vice president Saulos Chilima launches the movement rally in the district.

Pictures of the torched vehicles are making rounds on social media.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga told the local media that one of the vehicles belongs to Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Agnes Nyalonje who joined the movement after ditching the People’s Party.

Malunga said they believe the heinous act was carried out by the movement’s political opponents.

Meanwhile, UTM has reported the matter to police and the law enforcers are investigating it.