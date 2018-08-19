Bankers fail to go second as Masters are held

Silver Strikers have failed to reclaim second position on the TNM Super League log table after failing to get maximum points in their encounter with Blue Eagles.

The Bankers who are now third on the standings were held to a 0-0 draw by the Malawi Police Service side in a match played at Nankhaka ground on Sunday afternoon.

After registering a defeat in their opening match for the second round as they fell 2-1 to Azam Tigers in Mulanje last week Saturday, Silver Strikers were looking for nothing other than maximum points so as to close the gap with league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Team Manager for the Silver Strikers, Francis Songo, said in a post-match interview with the press that his side missed a lot of possible chances which would have given them a victory.

“I think we missed a lot of chances especially in the first half, it is very unfortunate that now we have started dropping points. I hope we may get up at some point as you know this is just our second game in this second round,” said Songo.

On his part, Eagles’ head coach Deklerk Msakakuona whose side is fifth on the log with 25 points praised his men for a wonderful performance despite dropping two points.

“The play from the boys was excellent but I think we were poor in finishing, we needed the three points but it didn’t happen so we will see what will happen next,” Msakakuona said.

Elsewhere, the battle between the Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions and private security men of Masters Security ended without a winner as the two played out to a goalless draw at Mangochi Stadium.

Masters missed a penalty in the second half which would have given them a win that could have taken them closer to the best five as they currently lie eighth on the standings with 22 points from 17 matches.

So too the Soldiers who also have 22 points but with good number of goals scored, if they had become victorious they would have displaced sixth placed Azam Tigers who have got 23 points just 19 points behind log leaders.

Bullets are currently leading with 42 points seconded by their rivals Be Forward Wanderers who have got 34 points with bankers coming third with 33 points.