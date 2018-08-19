Moyale score late to deny Bullets victory

Deus Nkutu’s late goal denied Nyasa Big Bullets a win as they drew 3-3 with Moyale Barracks in the Tnm Super League.

The draw means the league leaders Bullets are still on top with 42 points from 18 games while Moyale are on position nine with 21 points from 17 games.

The match started on a high note but there was nothing to write about since both sides failed to find the back of the net.

Come second half, Bullets changed the gear as they started dominating.

In the 48th minute, Chiukepo Msowoya opened the scoresheet through a header after receiving the ball from Fischer Kondowe.

Moyale started fighting back and they equalized in the 54th minute through Nkutu whose long range drive beat Bullets goalie Ernest Kakhombwe.

Six minutes later, Chiukepo restored Bullets’ lead with his second goal of the match after connecting to a cross from Bashir Maunde.

Nelson Kangunje then doubled Bullets’ lead as he made it 3-1 in the 69th minute.

Despite trailing, Moyale did not give up. Nkutu scored the second goal for the Kaning’ina soldiers 15 minutes before regulation time.

In the 89th, Nkutu broke Bullets’ hearts when he equalized to snatch a point for the home side.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin said the result was fair considering that they were playing away.

“Moyale gave us a good game. We scored first but they managed to equalise. All in all, it is not sad result considering that we were playing away,” he said.

Moyale coach Charles Kamanga praised his charges for forcing a draw.

“People counted us out since nine of our key players are serving bans. It is nice that we have collected a point against Bullets,” he said.