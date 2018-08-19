Security guard punished for dumping baby

A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to 400 hours of community service for dumping a baby in a pit latrine.

The woman has been identified as Josophine Misasi who was a security guard at Koche Water Users Association.

She will do the community service at Mpondasi primary school following a ruling by Mangochi First grade magistrate court which found her guilty of concealing birth of a child contrary to section 232 of the penal code.

Mangochi Police prosecutor Maxwell Mwaluka told the court that on the afternoon of July 21, 2018 the Police were informed by members of Michesi community in the area of traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi that a baby was floating in a pit latrine behind the woman’s house.

The Police rushed to scene and removed the dead body with the help of the well-wishers.

Investigations led to the arrest of Misasi although she lied to her relatives that she had miscarried.

Appearing in court, the woman pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his submission before sentencing, Mwaluka pleaded with the court to impose a custodial sentence since the woman’s inhuman conduct cannot be tolerated in the society.

When passing judgement, his worship first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana sentenced Misasi to 400 hours community service.

Josophine Misasi hails from Chomba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.