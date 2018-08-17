101 FM back on air

Malawi’s oldest private radio station, 101 Power FM is now back on air, four months after it was sealed.

The station was closed by the Malawi Revenue Authority on 20 April 2018 over tax evasion. It is reported that the station owed the tax agency money around MK50 Million.

The closure came after financial constraints had seen the station close its offices in the capital Lilongwe.

Monitoring conducted this morning showed that the radio station is now on air on its frequency 101 FM.

It has over the years been known for its quest to promote Malawian music. No wonder its founder and managing director Oscar Thomson received the UMP Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

The closure of 101 FM came as second in a series of stings the tax collector has had on media organisations.

In June this year, MRA also sealed Times Media Group for the second time in a few months over tax related offences.