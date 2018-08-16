‘We will not quit’, says Nchalo United

No retreat. No surrender.

Nchalo United have vowed to see out their TNM Super League second round assignments despite going through a financial crisis.

Just like Nkhotakota based Dwangwa United, Nchalo who also get financial support from Illovo Sugar Group, have been rocked by serious financial woes laid bare towards the end of the season’s first round.

The situation remains dire despite being able to fulfil their opening fixture of the second round, a 2-0 reverse to Nyasa Big Bullets last weekend.

The team had only two days to prepare for the Bullets clash after struggling to bring back players from the mid-season break.

But amid the crisis, club executive committee Chairperson, Peter Chiipanthenga remains upbeat that the lower shire outfit will not quit the race.

“Our coffers are completely dry. We contemplated closing shop but decided otherwise. We believe there could be some well wishers out there interested in our situation, but they cannot come forward if we disband, so we will keep going hoping something comes up. We don’t know when and where it will come from, but we are upbeat about fulfilling all the remaining fixtures amid the hardships,” said Chiipanthenga.

He then praised the players for their commitment despite getting nothing for their sweat.

“You cannot believe the boys are on the pitch just for the love of the game, because they know there is no money. Their performance in the Bullets game was amazing and yet they had only trained for two days,” added the chairperson.

Not all players have been able to stand the heat, as star men Ian Banda and Osman Balala have left for pastures new at Kamuzu Barracks and Tigers respectively.

Nchalo’s next league outing is a trip to fellow rookies Karonga United this Saturday before a mid-week home date against Red Lions in the Fisd Challenge Cup.