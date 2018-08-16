Cassim Chilumpha beats his drum: Says his experience enough for presidency

Former Malawi Vice President Cassim Chilumpha is just like other Presidential candidates getting geared up for the elections next year.

His latest media engagement sees him fly his flag high christening himself as having a huge experience the position needs.

Chilumpha, who leads his party, the Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) has in a circulating poster listed all high profile positions coming along with a slogan stating ‘Experience you can Trust’.

He lists the posts he has served such as Attorney General, Minister of Finance, Minister of Water Development, Minister of Energy and Mining, Executive Chairman of Blantyre Printing and Publishing as well as being an Associate Professor of Law.

Chilumpha was Vice President in the first term of the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He was under house arrest for over a year after being accused of conspiring with others to kill Mutharika.

Malawi has had a boom of political parties lately.

In the previous polls, 11 parties contested for the presidency. Even more parties such as ADD are slated to run the race next year as Malawi votes.