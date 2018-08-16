Youths urged to use agricultural technology

Young people have been encouraged to use agricultural technology in order to realise their potential in agriculture.

On Wednesday, Restless Development launched agritech research called youth think tank conducted to find out some of the factors that are hindering youths from agricultural innovations and use of technology.

Speaking after the event, Youth Think Tank researcher Charles Mankhwazi said the idea of the program is to promote young people and assist them realise their potential in agriculture by creating a space to engage with their fellow youths through different projects.

Mankhwazi added that this can be done if the youths are financially independent.

“As you aware many youths need financial support more especially those who do not have access to collateral to scale up their businesses and even start agribusiness to remove the myths that agriculture is for ordinary people more especially living in rural areas,” he explained.

In his remarks, one of the innovators BornVictor Banda said the program is helpful since they are learning new ideas and there is hope that this program can change their lives for better.

Banda therefore urged young people to get involved in the program as one way of reaching many people in communities and the general public at large.

Youth Think Tank started in 2017. The program is being conducted in seven countries in Africa including Malawi, Zambia, Ghana and Uganda.