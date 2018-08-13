Gangata to challenge Bisnowaty

Owner of Masters Security Alfred Gangata has said he is ready to face Member of Parliament David Bisnowaty during Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections for Lilongwe City Centre constituency.

Gangata said this at Mgona area in Lilongwe as he was registering for 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking with reporters after registering, Gangata said taking part in the registration exercise is signifying his readiness and courage to contest.

“I came here to register to put on record that I am ready to contest on this position. I am therefore encouraging other people who have not yet registered to come before the closing date which is Sunday,” he explained.

He explained that his desire to contest as a member of parliament will not affect in any way his position at Masters Security.

In his remarks, Mgona area governor welcomed Gangata saying there is hope that he will bring development to the area such as small scale business to the youths and members of the community who have suffered for a long time.

He explained that there is a lot that Gangata can contribute to change the area for better.