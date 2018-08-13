Fredokiss disses Tay Grin

Malawi Hip hop giant Fredokiss has rekindled dissing Tay Grin but this time outside the studio, years after waving goodbye to beef.

The ghetto king kong has this time used social media in dressing down the Nyau kingpin. According to the former, the latter is fond of copying other musicians` styles of going about the music game.

Fredo made the beef post on Facebook yesterday while informing his fans about the Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy show, where he will perform on 26th August.

“Blantyre! Blantyre! Let’s meet at College of Medicine on 26th August! The original Ntchana will be live!! Ada okopela aja asowa bwanji, mundiperekele moni, abwere uku azalembe notes Lol! (How come that copycat is missing, extend my greetings and he should attend the event to copy something),” reads the post.

His fans have reacted positively to the post. Lackie Chipwere commented: “original ntchana wa ife ndi Fredo big up (Fredokiss is our hero)”.

Matty Freeman Mpheta was also all appraisal for Fredokiss as he commented, “the ghetto king”.

After Fredokiss threw free shows in a countrywide tour last year, Tay Grin followed suit with the same nature of events, in the same cities. This gave people a reason to believe that the latter is not creative enough to introduce something new.

Tay is not in the lineup of urban artists billed to perform at this year’s Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy having headlined the event last year. This has given Fredo who returns to the phenomenon`s stage, a more solid reason to take jabs at Grin.

The show will be happening for the third year running. Fredokiss will take to stage for the second time having performed at the maiden legacy show in 2016.