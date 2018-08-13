Machinga road accident claims four lives

Four people died while six others escaped with different injuries at Liwonde in Machinga after the vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a road accident.

According to Machinga police deputy publicist Constable Ngwashape Msume, the accident happened on Saturday, 11th August, 2018 at Chabwera village along Liwonde – Machinga road.

Msume said this happened when the driver of a motor vehicle Toyota Land cruiser Prado registration number BM 2704, James Mitambo, 26, was heading to Machinga from Liwonde with eight passengers on board.

The prado was overtaking a minibus but the vehicle ended up colliding with a Scania lorry registration number CZ 5426 which was coming from the opposite direction and was being driven by Mr Madalitso Rozariyo, 34.

Following the impact, four passengers from the Prado died on the spot due to severe head injuries and two sustained serious injuries while four others including the driver of the Prado and a passenger from the lorry escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the lorry escaped unhurt.

The victims were later rushed to Machinga District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Prado James Mitambo who hails from Namaona village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo is in custody and is expected to appear before court to answer a case of causing death due to reckless driving.

Police in the district have since appealed to all motorists to observe road signs so as to prevent preventable road accidents.