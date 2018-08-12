TN Stars thump Karonga

TN Stars’ impressive run in their maiden season in the TNM Super League continues following a convincing 2-0 win over fellow rookies, Karonga United, in a match played at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from China Chirwa and Juma Liwata were enough to send the Kasungu based side to position nine on the standings with 21 points, level with Red Lions and Masters Security who are on position seven and eight respectively.

Karonga who managed to hold Civil Sporting Club to a one all draw in their opening fixture for the second round on Saturday are currently on position 12 with 17 points level with Dwangwa United who are fourth from the bottom.

Elsewhere, things seem not to going well for Mafco as their poor run continues following a 2-0 defeat to Masters Security at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Nigerian international forward Babatude Adeboye and Vincent Nyangulu were on target for the private security officers who are eyeing a top eight finish so as to book their automatic place in the next year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Mafco who sacked their coach Mike Kumanga in the first round and replaced him with Tione Mhone have been performing poorly this season as they lie second from the bottom with 11 points, just a point above 16th ranked Nchalo United.

If the Salima based soldiers will not pull up their socks before it is late then they may face the chop from the elite league.

Masters Security at the moment are on position eight with 14 matches left before they wrap up 2018 season and if they maintain their current run then they may not be involved in the relegation battle as it was the case last season.

Presently, Nyasa Big Bullets are leading the league’s table with 38 points followed by Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers who are on second and third positions with 32 and 31 points respectively.