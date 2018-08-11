The TNM Super League returns today after a two week break with mouthwatering fixtures across the country.

Mzuzu based sides Mzuni and Moyale Barracks will play Red Lions on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In an interview with Malawi24, Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga said their aim is to finish in the top four.

“We are ready and as Moyale Barracks the team is much willing to fight to the last drop as our aim is to end the league in top four,” said Kamanga.

He then urged the club’s supporters to show up on Sunday in order to back the team.

In a separate interview, Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said they want to maintain their Super League status and the game against Lions on Saturday is a step towards their goal.

“Mzuni is in the Super League to stay, we are doing anything to stay safe as we are in the relegation zone. As we are starting the second round people will see some new faces and miss some,” Mwafulirwa said.

He added that they are expecting a tough game against the Zomba based soldiers.

Coach for Red Lions Sterio Gondwe said his side knows the importance of both games and want to bag maximum points from the Northern Region tour.